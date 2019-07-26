TDL Preview: Madisonville Maroons

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Maroons had a fantastic 10-3 season last year as they reached the quarterfinals of the class 4-A playoffs.
They lost to the eventual state champ, Franklin-Simpson, by two points. Now, they hope to make it even further in 2019 and they have good reason to feel confident.
Running back Jeriah Hightower, who rushed for over 1,700 yards, is back for his senior season and the offensive and defensive lines have a ton of experience. They just need other skill guys to fill in the gaps.
“We have a strong junior and sophomore class coming into replace,” explained Hightower. “We have some freshman trying to step up and get some playing time, but really we’re, just as a group, we’re all doing what were supposed to do and just trying to come together and find the guys that are ready to play.”
“We have a big target on our backs," said Senior Wide Receiver Marquise Parker. "There’s gonna be games where the other team is gonna bring it. There’s gonna be games where we’re gonna bring it right back. But we never get cocky, just stay with our confidence, stay levelheaded.”
“Our guys have set the goal to try and make it to that championship game, we’re trying to get to the point," Head Coach Jay Burgett explained. "But, it’s a long road ahead. If you make it, the last team, it’s gonna be tough. We gotta work along the way and improve camaraderie, brotherhood, which these guys are doing day by day.”
The Maroons start off the 2019 season on the road at Marshall County and then a trip to Christian County. Madisonville then hosts Ballard Memorial in Week 3.
