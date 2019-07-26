Owensboro man rearrested on sex crime charges

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is back in jail on charges related to a 2017 case.
Jail records show John M. Dinning was booked in March 2018. He was held on a $20,000 bond on two charges, use of a minor in a sex performance and use of an electronic system to procure a minor.
Officials tell us he was released on bond, but it was revoked.
Dinning was booked again on the same charges Monday.
The arrest warrant shows Dinning is accused of hiding a camera in a bathroom in 2017 and capturing nude images of a teen girl.
The document shows several videos were found on Dinning’s computer, and inappropriate text messages were found on his phone that were sent to the same victim.
