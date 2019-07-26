Owensboro, Daviess Co. schools ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies for students

DAVEISS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro and Daviess County Schools are teaming up to make sure all their students are ready for the start of the school year.
“Stuff the Bus" is a school supply drive that partners Owensboro Public Schools and Daviess County Public Schools in an attempt to collect school supplies and raise money to help students who might not be able to afford the rising cost of school supplies.
“Sometimes money is tight, right here at the beginning of the school year," said Michelle Mayfield. She worked with the Youth Services department at Owensboro High School. "You know they’re trying to get school clothes, and there’s other fees and things that may be necessary, we can go ahead and help eliminate, or ease some of that struggle those parents might have.”
This year is the third annual “Stuff the Bus” event in Owensboro.
In the last two years the drive for necessary school supplies raised almost $30,000 worth of supplies for area students.
“We’ll take items from anywhere you know, whether it be from Dollar General, Meijer, Target, your local Kroger[s], anywhere," said Shannon Rafferty with the Family Resource Center at Cravens Elementary. “We will take any item because, kids, it doesn’t matter where they get the items from.”
“We know that our families are in need, and we know that this is something that can absolutely serve the community as a whole," Rafferty said.
There are two locations where you can donate: the Walmart on KY 54 and then the Walmart on Frederica Street. There will be representatives out collecting donations from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on July 26.
