Officials: Wednesday crowd sets record for Vanderburgh Co. Fair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a record setting day for the Vanderburgh County Fair this week.
On Wednesday, fair organizers say 60,000 people came out to enjoy the fair. They say that’s the biggest crowd in the 99-years its been around.
The staff believes the beautiful weather this week and popular musical guests played a big part in the turnout.
Next year for the 100th anniversary, they are already planning to go even bigger when it comes to concerts.
“We like to sign our entertainers a year in advance so immediately after the fair is over our entertainment committee gets together and we talk it over and we have a list of entertainers and we pick and choose who we want,” explained Vanderburgh County Fair Vice President Jeff Ziliak.
The fair continues through Saturday and entry is free for kids under 9-years old and $8 for everyone else.
