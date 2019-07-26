On My Way Pre-K program ready to expand statewide

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On My Way Pre-K is going state-wide.
We first told you about this last school year when the state of Indiana was testing the program in a few counties, including Vanderburgh. Now, they are ready to open the free pre-k to underprivileged families across the state.
So far, On My Way Pre-K has helped 8,000 families.
EVSC officials tell us this is a fun and learning program that will teach students lessons to help carry them throughout their school years.
The On My Way Pre-K program focuses not only on academic success, but social learning and organized play.
“It’s certainly not just something maybe people think of from 20-30 years ago so this is research base best practices for quality early learning experiences,” says EVSC Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg.
To qualify, your child must live in Indiana and turn four-years old by August 1. The parent or guardian in the household must show a need for the service like a job, attending school, or going through job training.
Families must also show proof of their financial need for the free program.
“We know that it is vitally important for children at a young age to start getting those quality early learning experiences when their brains are developing rapidly because it truly puts them on a course to success as they continue through school,” says Woebkenberg.
