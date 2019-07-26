Mostly sunny and hotter weekend weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It looks like this stretch of dry weather will continue for the weekend, but rain chances return for the workweek.
Tonight will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid 60s.
Saturday and Sunday will both be mostly sunny with a few clouds in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s Saturday and will top out around 90° Sunday. It will not be too terribly humid, so the heat index values will only be a couple degrees higher than that.
Our clouds will start to increase Monday as a weak cold front pushes south-southeast toward the Tri-State. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are possible beginning Monday afternoon and continuing through the night into Tuesday morning as that front moves through the Tri-State. That front will then taper off to our south, and mostly sunny skies will return for the end of next week.
That front will help cool us back down a little. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s Monday and mid 80s the rest of the week.
