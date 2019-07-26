More than $200k distributed to EVSC schools for programs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC Foundation is helping schools pay for upcoming programs.
On Friday, members of the group presented each school with a check.
The foundation raises money every year to help support more than 100 programs that benefit both teachers and students.
“Not only do you see the student receive benefit from the teacher and it filters out to our community," said EVSC Foundation Executive Director Maureen Barton. "The EVSC Foundation is solely dedicated to helping our school corporation so when we help our students and teachers, this is a ripple effect to our families and our community.”
More than $200,000 were distributed to all of the EVSC schools.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.