Knox Co. doctor honored after battle with cancer

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Physician, Dr. Charles Hedde, was instrumental in bringing the IU School of Medicine Residency to Vincennes, but he died after a short battle with cancer before he was to start teaching at the med school.
On Thursday, the IU School of Medicine, Deaconess Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital honored Dr. Hedde’s vision. The Vectren Foundation made a contribution to the ongoing fundraising effort for what will be called the Charles C. Hedde MD Health Education Center.
“When the possibility of having a residency program in Vincennes, Indiana came about, Chuck Hedde stepped up and said, ‘I want that to be in Vincennes.’" explained Gary Hackney, Good Samaritan Foundation. "He wanted to be part of it, he wanted to be an instructor of that program and a supporter.”
Groundbreaking for the facility will be August 13.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.