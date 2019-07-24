July Weather Returns This Weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunshine, below normal temps, and dry air dominated the weather this week. Today, clear and cool early as low temps drop into the lower 60's. Gradually warmer today as high temps climb into the mid-80's under mostly sunny skies.
The weekend will feature mostly sunny skies with isolated afternoon thunderstorms…mainly on Sunday. Expect seasonable temps in the upper 80's to 90-degrees with lower heat and humidity than last weekend.
A weak front will greet the area early next week bringing increasing chances for showers and thunderstorms. When the front clears, high temps will drop into the mid 80’s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
