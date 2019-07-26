High school baseball coach facing stalking charges

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man who officials say is the baseball coach for North Posey High School is now facing a felony charge in Gibson County.
37-year-old Jesse Simmons was arrested Friday.
His charges include harassment and invasion of privacy, which are misdemeanors, and a felony charge of stalking.
He has posted at $1,250 bond.
The arrest affidavit shows a protective order and a no contact order were issued against Simmons.
Deputies say in the affidavit that Simmons violated the order several times by continuing to text, call, and even stop by the victim’s house.
They say on July 17, he called the victim 26 times in a span of three hours, and on several occasions made statements that made it clear he had been watching her.
The affidavit explains on one night, he showed up to the victim’s porch and would not leave. The affidavit shows the victim’s young son was so scared, he ran to his room and hid under the covers.
14 News spoke with the athletic director at North Posey. They say they can’t comment on the future, but as of right now, Simmons is still the head baseball coach.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.