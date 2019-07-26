Fmr. Hancock Co. teacher found guilty on child porn charges

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daniel Neal, a former Hancock County High School teacher who was indicted on 39 counts of possession of child pornography in 2012, has been found guilty on multiple counts of possessing child pornography.
Neal’s trial got underway Monday.
Tuesday, the prosecution brought its first and main witness to the stand, which was the investigator in the case with the Attorney General’s Office, Tom Bell. Bell shared detailed information on how he tracked Neal’s IP address which flagged him for the amount of porn downloaded and seen on that IP address.
Bell went through how he says Neal got the child pornography on his computer. He also shared how they found hundreds of child porn images and videos on his computer after a search warrant.
The jury was later shown a handful of the hundreds of graphic images found on Neal’s computer. The defense claimed Neal is not responsible for downloading the pornography.
Thursday, Neal was found guilty on 12 counts of possessing child pornography.
The jury recommended Neal be sentenced to two years in prison on each of the 12 counts to run consecutively, meaning the recommended sentence reaches the state’s maximum 20-year punishment in prison.
Formal sentencing for Neal is scheduled for September 25.
