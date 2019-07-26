EVSC upgrades school security ahead of new year

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is upgrading security at the start of this school year.
For the past few years, EVSC officials have been trying to get more school resource officers in the school corporation. This year the force will have a record number of nine security personnel members: one chief, eight officers.
School officials tell us the safety of their students is top priority. These resource officers have been specifically trained to work in schools.
They will continue to work alongside EPD and the sheriff’s office in patrolling all schools in the corporation.
“We’ve been growing our EVSC police department so that organization is really able to help us," explained Chief Communications Officer Jason Woebkenberg. "We work very closely with Evansville police department and Vanderburgh county sheriffs office we’re very fortunate to have a strong working relationship there.”
In addition to more school resource officers, the EVSC is adding some other safety measures.
According to school board meeting records, security upgrades at some schools within the corporation were also approved this year. EVSC students start the new school year on August 7.
