Chemo Buddies and Sonic Drive-In create drink for cancer patients

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The local non-profit, Chemo Buddies and Sonic Drive-In have teamed up. The restaurant chain has created a new drink to help chemo patients with what’s known as “metal mouth,” a side effect of chemo therapy.
Jill Kincaid is the founder of Chemo Buddies. A non-profit that consists of volunteers who serve cancer patients while they are in the treatment room receiving chemotherapy. Kincaid explained this to one of the patients at the Infusion center on Friday, “We’re at every chemo center in this area.”
For cancer patients in the Tri-State, chemo buddies has been a great support over the years during treatments. Kincaid said,“We just sort of started writing down things we thought would be helpful.”
Volunteers with the non-profit understand the struggles these patients face daily, like how drinks and food taste.
Toni Rose, one of the patients at the infusion center said, “The worst part was things were just very hard going down and I needed sort of extreme hot or sweet or sour were really the only kind of things that came through.”
That’s why sonic and Chemo Buddies teamed up to create the “Hope Warrior Slush.”
Michelle Wadi from Sonic Drive-In helped come up with the drink concoction. She said, “When we found out that when you go through treatment that the patients end up having metal Mouth and that lemon is something that can help offset that, that’s when the ‘Hope Warrior Slush’ was designed.”
14 News was at the Deaconess Infusion Center today as patients taste tested the unique drinks. Tonya Atkins said, “It’s great! <laughs.> Thank you very much!” She explained that the metal taste was gone thanks to the drink.
The “Hope Warrior Slush” is created with lemon and grape flavor. The lemon helps with “metal mouth” an effect causing patients to taste the medicine they are receiving. Lacey Rhea, another taste tester, said, “Well that’s actually really good. it is!”
Patients here at the Deaconess infusion center said it makes them feel good that people go out of their way to help. “This is a very difficult thing to do for everyone, everyone, so it’s good to know that they are thinking of us,” said Atkins.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.