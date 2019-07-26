Airport execs convene at EVV for annual conference

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Some special guests are flying through the airport this week.
EVV is hosting the 51st annual Great Lakes Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives conference. The conference gives airport executives around the region a chance to talk about trends and learn from each other to improve their airports.
“Everyone’s excited about the new terminal remodel," said EVV Executive Director Nate Hahn. "We hear from our public, but it’s nice to hear it from other airport professionals. When they look at their own terminals they come to ours and say ‘oh, we could have done that or oh, that looks really nice.’”
“The airport itself is in great shape," explained American Assoc. of Airport Executives Board Chair Tory Richardson. "Flying in yesterday, it was great to see the airfield and the terminals in great shape and a community like this should really be proud of those types of assets.”
Evansville last hosted the conference in 2008.
