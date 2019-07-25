Wendell Foster hopes to build bond between responders, clients

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Wendell Foster hosted its second annual first responders barbecue event on Thursday.
Wendell Foster serves people with disabilities in Owensboro. Because so many first responders come to the facility throughout the year, they wanted to celebrate them.
Police officers, firefighters, jail deputies, detectives and more local responders showed up Thursday and interacted with the patients at Wendell Foster.
Officials with Wendell Foster hope that if their clients see first responders in a non-emergency situation it will help them feel more comfortable around them.
“So many times, unfortunately people with disabilities can be outcasted," explained Community Outreach Director John Gleason. "So we wanted to find a way to bring everyone together. To interact and again just build that strong bond.”
Wendell Foster officials say they will continue the tradition and were happy with the increased turnout over last year.
