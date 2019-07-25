TDL Preview: Daviess Co. Panthers

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - New faces, new turf field and now a new motto for this year’s Daviess County Panthers.
“Players change, expectations don’t,” those were the words that Head Coach Matt Brannon is implementing in his fifth season with the Panthers.
The squad is coming off a 6-5 last season and the loss of the majority of their skill players: running back Landon Newman, dual-threat Blake Baker, and Middle Tennessee State duo, receiver Marquel Tinsley and quarterback- Joey Cambron.
What the Panthers lack in experience, they gain in talent.
“We just have a lot of team chemistry that I really didn’t expect because this is a brand new, completely different team, but we just all really, it’s like a brotherhood out here, I feel like we’re gonna do great,” explained Senior Running Back Shane Riley.
“That’s the best part of a young, inexperienced team, is that positions are wide open," said Coach Brannon. "So every position there is a competition and somebody fighting for a spot. And that just makes us a better team, makes for better practices and hopefully it shows out on Friday nights.”
The Panthers start the 2019 season on the road at Central Hardin before returning back to their brand new turf field and stadium for the next three matchups.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.