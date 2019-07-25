2 people arrested after authorities find synthetic marijuana, chemicals

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people are in the Muhlenberg County Jail in what authorities are calling a large scale drug trafficking operating.
Darrin Shelton, 41, and Penny Babbs, 42, are both facing trafficking in synthetic drugs charges.
Detectives say they went to the couple’s home on Highway 62 on Wednesday. Investigators say they seized about 15 pounds of synthetic marijuana and chemicals used to make it.
According to authorities, the chemicals are imported into the US. Detectives say they also seized equipment and material that is used in the manufacturing process.
