From penpals to marriage: Evansville couple celebrates special milestone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Acouple is celebrating a huge milestone in their relationship.
Jim and Wanda Cage celebrated their 65th anniversary on Thursday. Both are from Paducah, but that’s not where they met.
When Jim was stationed in Alaska, he saw a "letter to the editor" written by Wanda. It said that everyone needed to pray for the men and women in the military.
He wrote Wanda back and the two became penpals. When Jim came home for a visit Wanda knew it was love at first sight.
They dated for seven weeks before they got married.
On Thursday, their kids came to visit and celebrate the big day.
“I work here, so they tell me all the time how special my dad is, how nice he is, how wonderful he is,” said the couple’s daughter, Suzane Wiandt. “Mom was here for a while last year. So they developed a bond with some of the staff here and with the residence. And this is just awesome to see all of these people turn out to celebrate.”
As for their secret: Wanda tell us the keys to happiness is to not sweat the small things.
