Patriotic sendoff planned for troops leaving Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - This week, more than 150 Kentucky soldiers will leave from Owensboro to the Middle East.
The National Guard says the 206th Engineer Battalion will be stationed at the US Central Command in Quatar.
On Thursday, the troops will depart at 2 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center during a special ceremony.
Then on Friday you are invited to a patriotic sendoff. Troops will leave at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
They will travel from Carter to Parrish to Airport Road.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.