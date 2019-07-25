OPD says missing man has been found safe

Owensboro, Ky. (WFIE) - UPDATE: Richard Noffsinger has been found safe and is being reunited with his family.
The Owensboro Police Department is asking for your help in finding a missing man.
Authorities are looking for 58-year-old Richard Noffsinger.
OPD got a call Wednesday night just after 8 that Noffsinger walked away from a home on Pennbrooke Avenue.
Noffsinger suffers from dementia and is diabetic and needs his medication.
Detectives and EMA are asking for anyone with information to call Owensboro Police.
