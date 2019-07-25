New developments, projects creating downtown boom for Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Almost everywhere you look in downtown Evansville, construction crews and equipment dot the landscape.
With recent developments you may not even recognize the area because projects have went up pretty fast. The Post House apartments is just one of many projects that are starting to take form.
On days like Thursday, it’s busy in downtown Evansville with locals and visitors enjoying all the area now has to offer.
“I think more people want to live downtown," says downtown worker Erik Goodge. "It seems like occupation rates downtown are pretty high so the market can afford the additional capacity.”
More people will have that opportunity to live downtown in 2020 thanks to the Post House that is well on its way to completion.
“We’re so excited about how it’s come up and how fast it’s come up from the ground,” Evansville Economic Development Coalition President & CEO Greg Wathen explains.
144 new apartments and just down the street the brand new YMCA is expected to be complete in just a few months.
“The downtown 'Y' has over 10,000 members and having the component that would be part of St. Vincent’s and the health care component that comes in there, that’s really significant for the downtown area," says Wathen.
Hop on over a little closer to the river front and a brand new Hyatt Hotel is going up at Second and Chestnut where the old Scottish Rite used to be. Developers hope to have it open for visitors to the downtown area by the end of the summer.
And those living here are loving these new developments.
“I think we’re seeing a reversal of the trend from the suberbanization of Evansville to more of a center city focus,” says Goodge.
Economic leaders say all of that growth encourages more development and businesses to thrive.
“I think we are probably at as good of time as we’ve been in quite some time and probably over the last 30 to 40 years or more,” explains Wathen.
People living in developments like this will not only be able to walk next door to Bru Burger and grab dinner they will also be able to walk down the street to a new restaurant that is going into the old Nabisco factory. This is all part of a lot of exciting things that are happening here in downtown Evansville
