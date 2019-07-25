Neighborhood Watch: drug trafficking arrest; 20 cars hit by teens throwing rocks

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Two people are in the Muhlenberg County Jail in what authorities are calling a large scale drug trafficking operating.
Detectives say they went to the couple’s home on Highway 62 on Wednesday. Investigators say they seized about 15 pounds of synthetic marijuana and chemicals used to make it.
According to authorities, the chemicals are imported into the US. Detectives say they also seized equipment and material that is used in the manufacturing process.
Darrin Shelton, 41, and Penny Babbs, 42, are both facing trafficking in synthetic drugs charges.
Imagine being bombarded with rocks from an interstate overpass.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s office says three juveniles are accused of damaging 20 cars. Calls started coming in around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The sheriff’s office says the kids threw rocks from overpasses on Interstate 64 at mile markers 92 and 94.
Thankfully no one was hurt.
The juveniles were booked and then released to their parents. Their charges include criminal damage to property.
The Gibson County Sheriff’s office is looking for information on a theft.
Someone broke into a vehicle in the work release client parking lot this week. They believe the suspect was in a newer vehicle, possibly a white Chrysler 300.
If you know who may own it, call the Gibson County sheriff’s office.
