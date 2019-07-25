Motorcyclist killed in Vanderburgh Co. crash identified

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The name of the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday has been released.
The coroner’s office says the victim has been identified as 21-year-old Michael P. Wink, of Vanderburgh County.
According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office , the wreck was in the 3800 block of Fischer Road and involved an SUV and a motorcycle.
A news release from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found the yellow motorcycle underneath of a black SUV. That news release also says the investigation indicates the SUV turned into the path of the motorcycle.
Wink, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the Sheriff’s Office says. The driver of the SUV was not injured.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office news release says this crash is still under investigation, but drugs or alcohol are not considered factors at this time.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.
