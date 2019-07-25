Mayor, Judge Executive give State of Henderson City, County address

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Mayor Steve Austin and Judge Executive Brad Schneider held their State of the City and County addresses on Thursday.
The hot topic: pensions.
City and county leaders shared their concerns about the struggling state pension system.
Mayor Austin says a pension issue has the potential to bankrupt cities like Henderson over the next six years.
“I cant lay this situation on our current legislators in Frankfort,” says Mayor Austin. “This is a long long problem that has stacked up for years. I do put on their shoulders though, They need to fix it on behalf of our local communities and organizations.”
The problem: Mayor Austin says is the state pension program currently funds local city employees.
City and county employees make up about 64 percent of the Kentucky State Pension System.
They're under a subgroup called- City and County Employment Retirement System or CERS.
The Mayor says the biggest burden would go onto what is called hazardous duty employees.
He also says in five years, the city’s pension cost for those people would 64 percent of payroll.
But Mayor Austin says CERS doesn’t control the assets. He wants the state to change that and give local government control. If things stay the way they are, Mayor Austin worries the reserve fund would be wiped out.
“were talking about 12.5 percent increases each year for the next five years,” says Mayor Austin. “And when you compound that, it amounts to about 10 million dollars for new expenses for the city.”
For the County, Judge Executive Brad Schneider says the state of the county is strong. But he shares the concern over pensions.
"Its coming. Its coming down the pike, its going to hit us like a train," says Judge Executive Schneider. "And that is no fault to their own - its just the way the rules are written, but its going to be painful for us too if we don't prepare for it."
Other than pensions, Mayor Austin talked about new developments in the city.
He also highlighted new road projects.
One of the main projects is on Watson Lane. Mayor Austin says the intersection of this road and Highway 41 is a big one.
Over the next three years, they plan to widen the roads, add more lanes and sidewalks, and a new stoplight system.
On Wathan Lane, over a three year period, they will widen the road from US 60 past Braxton Park. There are also plans for a new bridge on that road over the creek.
This project is also a partnership between the state and city government.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.