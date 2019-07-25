Lilly King disqualified in 200m breaststroke prelims at World Championships

GWANGJU, South Korea (WFIE) – In the women’s 200m breaststroke prelims at the 2019 FINA World Championships, Reitz graduate Lilly King won her heat, but was informed after the meet that she was disqualified for a non-simultaneous touch on her first turn.
Indiana University made the announcement in a press release. They say, after a lengthy protest and appeals process, King’s disqualification was upheld by FINA.
King is scheduled to compete in the women’s 50m breaststroke and is likely to be selected by Team USA to swim on the women’s 4x100m medley relay.
PREVIOUS:
Earlier in the week, King won gold in the 100m breaststroke and silver in the 4x100m medley relay.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.