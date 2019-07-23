July Heat On Low

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Below normal temps and dry air continue to dominate our weather pattern. Low humidity and comfortable temps for the next few days. Today, clear and cool early as low temps drop into the lower 60’s. High temps will climb into the lower 80’s under sunny skies.
Gradually warmer by the end of the week as high temps climb into the mid-80′s by Friday. This weekend will feature mostly sunny skies with isolated afternoon thunderstorms…mainly on Sunday. Expect seasonable temps in the upper 80’s with lower humidity than last weekend.
