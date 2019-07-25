Golf Gives Back grants $50k to Tepe Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tepe Park is miles away from a golf course, but the neighborhood is the focus of Old National Bank’s Golf Gives Back program.
Over the last seven years of the United Leasing and Finance Championship, its raised more than $1.5 million for Golf Gives Back. Which then turns around and gives that money to local non-profits.
Golf Gives Back leaders say Tepe Park has a lot of potential thanks to the guidance of neighborhood leaders and Community One.
“The folks that came when they applied for the grant from the neighborhood, they were so passionate about what they wanted to accomplish here," said Jack Pate, Chairman, Golf Gives Back. “And I was sold hook, line, and sinker based on that passion.”
Golf Gives back awarded Tepe Park a $50,000 grant. Money from the grant will be used to upgrade, outfit, and renovate the entire space.
Neighborhood leaders have already planned how they are going to use the money to make changes.
“It’s a place where neighbors can come together and plan and celebrate and work on activities that improve the quality of life for people here," said Eric Cummings, Founder/Executive Director, Community One. “So it’s not only a great investment in dollars, it’s a terrific investment in hope.”
It’s an investment Golf Gives Back hopes will revitalize old neighborhood for years to come.
