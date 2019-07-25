Fmr. Tin Man brewing building up for auction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The former Tin Man brewing building is up for auction.
Neace Family, LLC acquired Tin Man Brewing and its building located at 1430 W. Franklin Street in 2017 and brewing eventually moved to another facility in Louisville. The brewing equipment has also since been removed and the 21,000+ square feet is vacant and ready for a new use.
The auction is scheduled to be conducted via sealed bid with bid packages due August 21.
For more information, visit http://www.wilsonauctions.com/auction/354622/21-000-sf-bar-restaurant-event-space/
