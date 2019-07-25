Firefighters teach students how to respond to emergencies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters organized an event for people with special needs on how to respond to emergencies.
The program is called “replacing fear with knowledge.”
It is designed to teach students what to do when calling 911, and what to do if there’s a fire.
Our Own Jeff Lyons was a part of the program and shared tips on where to be when severe weather hits.
Firefighters say they geared the program to those that may live alone at some point so they know what to do.
“Replace any fears that they have like with storm sirens and just simple cuts and scratches and burns and anything like that that can be a trigger, identify that, and turn it into a situation where they can handle it themselves,” said Owensboro Fire Department Lt. Jacob Seaton.
Firefighters hope to make this an annual event.
