EVSC launches program to help teachers with school supplies cost

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The EVSC is getting ready as the new school year is just a few weeks away.
On Thursday, they will be celebrating the opening of their new program: Teacher Locker. This is a resource for teachers to get supplies for their classrooms at no cost.
According to the EVSC, it is not unusual for teachers to pay for supplies out of their own pocket.
This new program will give them a financial break with the help of area businesses and non-profits.
They are hosting an open house on Thursday from 2:30-4 p.m. at Teacher Locker’s new home on Diamond Avenue ate the AIS campus.
