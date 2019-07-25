Demo underway at site of Dewig grain elevator in Haubstadt

Haubstadt, Ind. (WFIE) - The site of the Dewig grain elevator in Haubstadt is being cleared.
Haubstadt town officials tell us the town acquired the property one year ago, and applied for a grant to clear it back in March.
They say in May, the received the $110,000 grant through at program by the Indiana Department of Community and Rural Affairs.
The work started Thursday morning with some of the outbuildings. Friday, they’ll start working on the silos. It should be done by Sunday.
Town officials say there are no immediate plans for the property, but in the future, they would like to straighten out Main Street.
Right now, the street wraps around the site.
