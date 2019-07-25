Deaconess taking proactive steps in midst of nationwide nurse shortages

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a need for registered nurses across the nation.
Officials say nurse shortages are a rising problem and, here in the Tri-State, Deaconess is doing what it can to stay ahead of that trend.
“In-patient nursing is very demanding. It’s physically demanding and it’s mentally demanding,"says Cherona Hajewski.
Hajewski is a former nurse herself and now serves as the Chief Nursing Executive for Deaconess. She says the role isn’t meant for just anyone to do, which is why nurses like Mary Wildeman are vital to hospitals.
“You’re never going to be able to replace that connection with the patient," said Wildeman.
She serves as a charge nurse at Deaconess Midtown Hospital in Evansville. It’s that point that Wildeman makes that outlines why the need for nurses is continuing to increase.
In a series of studies done by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, the registered nurse workforce will add over 438,000 jobs in the next decade.
According to a 2017 journal, researchers project that a million nurses will retire by 2030 from a field that is constantly creating new positions as technology advances.
“The changes in the demands of patient care given an aging population and a number of different factors: the technology, the speed, the shortening length of stay, those do put stressors on those work environments and we have to pay attention to that," said Hajewski.
That's why Deaconess developed their student nursing program.
The program works hand in hand with local colleges to give nurses hands on experience early on so they can quickly make the jump to into being a registered nurse.
“124 nurses started this may from our program," Hajewski said. "In December we recruited another 40-50 graduate nurses out these various programs, so it’s been a very very critical piece of our recruitment strategy.”
Just as important is the ability to retain nurses after they’ve come to the hospital. Hajewski says they try to be as flexible as possible with their nurses while also learning about their interests.
Hajewski says there are many different paths that a nurse can take, so it’s important to help guide them down that road.
For Wildeman, who is close to completing her courses for becoming a nurse practitioner, it’s the patients that make her job special.
“Each patient is different. You can have the same diagnosis but it would be a totally different look from the next patient," Wildeman said. “While they’re there with a diagnosis, they don’t feel like a diagnosis. You know they feel like themselves in that bed and they want someone to know what they’re feeling.”
Officials with Deaconess say they bring in over 100 students every summer for their nursing programs.
