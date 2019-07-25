DCS worker attacked during check of toddler’s well-being

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for the man who they say attacked a worker with the Department of Children Services.
Police say the worker was called to a home in the 2600 block of W. Maryland Street to check the well-being of a two-year-old child.
They say the child’s father agreed to a drug screen, but he failed it by testing positive for meth and marijuana.
Police say while the DCS worker was speaking to the suspect about the results and the future of his child, the suspect became angry. They say he cursed and threatened the worker.
The DCS worker tried to call 911 for help. Police say the suspect then became physical, knocking his work cell phone and paperwork from his hands.
Officers say the suspect refused to give the DCS worker back his phone and paperwork, so the worker walked away and tried to call 911 from his personal cell phone.
Police say that’s when the suspect attacked the DCS worker, by shoving him and trying to take the other phone. They say he put the DSC worker in a headlock, but the worker was able to fight him off and put the suspect in a headlock to control him.
Officers say the owner of the home broke the two up, and the suspect took off.
So far, the suspect has not been arrested.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.