EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunny skies will persist through the weekend. Temperatures will slowly creep up into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday. Humidity will also be on the rise through the period. By early next week, showers and thunderstorms will be possible as a cold front drops in from the north. More seasonable conditions will return with highs in the mid to upper 80s and humid into the middle of next week.