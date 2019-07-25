Backyard poultry, dog treats cause nationwide salmonella outbreak, two deaths reported

This 2004 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows Gram-negative Campylobacter fetus bacteria. As of April 2019, recent illnesses tied to raw turkey, ground beef, cut melon and romaine lettuce suggest, U.S. food poisoning cases don’t appear to be going away anytime soon. Salmonella and campylobacter are allowed in raw poultry sold in supermarkets, noted Tony Corbo of Food and Water Watch, an advocacy group that supports stricter food safety regulations. It’s why health experts advise people to properly handle and cook poultry. (Janice Haney Carr/CDC via AP) (Source: Janice Haney Carr)