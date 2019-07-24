Wife charged in stabbing death of husband appears in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville woman accused of stabbing her husband to death made her first appearance in court Wednesday morning.
51-year-old Wendy Payne called 911 on Saturday night, to report that she had stabbed her husband. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say when they got to the home on Glenview Drive, they found her in the backyard.
Investigators say they found the victim, 60-year old Edward Lee Payne, on the kitchen floor with a stab wound to the chest.
Payne is being charged with murder and faces up to 65 years in prison.
After Wednesday’s court appearance, Payne will continue to be held without bond and a public defender will be appointed for her.
She is set to appear back in court on Tuesday, September 10 at 2 p.m.
