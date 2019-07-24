Tell City Police Department to get body cameras

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - The Tell City Police Department will soon get body cameras.
Officers tell us the new body cameras will enhance transparency between the public and the department.
The total cost for the cameras is $176,000. The purchase has been approved by the board of public works, and funding will come from the Lowitt public safety tax.
Assistant Chief Roger Smith tells us all their officers are on board.
“They are all in agreement that this is something we should do. The times of ‘he said she said’ are no longer with us. It’s a different time," said Assistant Chief Smith.
He also says the police department will have the cameras in about 45 days. That’s when they’ll be training officers on how to operate them.
