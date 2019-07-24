TDL Preview: Henderson County Colonels

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In his fourth season as the Henderson County Colonels head coach, Josh Boston, has created a steady boost in the winning culture within the program.
The team has rose through the ranks, completing a three, five and a seven win season in 2018, including two post-season wins.
With the loss of Skip Patterson under center, it’s a younger Colonel squad taking the field this fall, but with the players’ talent the measure of success is just the same.
“These are my brothers man, I love coming out here," said Senior linebacker Isaiah Fallen. "You wake up, it’s early, obviously it’s summer, you’re like ‘ugh’, and then you get up and you finally get here and then once you get on the field, it’s crazy, the energy is everywhere and I love it.”
“The kids are buying into what we’re trying to do," Coach Boston explained. "That group we had last year, they all started by the time they were sophomores, eight of them did, and they really set the tone for what things had to be like and this group here, they’ve seen it now for four years. We have a really young group and when they figure it out and can make the adjustment from JV to Varsity, they’re gonna be an exciting group to watch.”
Henderson County will kick off the 2019 season across the bridge with the Colonels final time playing both Reitz and North.
Coach Boston’s team will first host the Panthers before heading to face the Huskies in Evansville.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.