TD LIVE PREVIEW: Union County High School

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - One month from Tuesday night, we’ll be kicking off the high school football season. So with that, our Touch Down Live team previews continue with a look at Union County.
Winning has become the norm in Braves Country as they’ve only had two losing seasons since 2008.
That includes 2018′s 7-4 campaign. The problem lately has been postseason wins.
Union County’s last playoff victory was in 2013 which was also the last time they hosted a playoff game.
With guys like senior quarterback Solomon Teehan and junior tailback Corithian Seales-Portee the Braves have a great chance to break that slump.
“Corithian he’s a hoss man. Very reliable I give it to him and know he’s gonna take it more than 10 yards,” said Teehan, quarterback.
“Soloman’s a senior. The last two years he’s been the quarterback for us, but he’s a good leader, knows what he’s reading pre-snap reads and it makes the job a lot easier,” said Coach Johns.
“Solomon has stepped up a lot. I say he’s one of the leaders on the team. Without Solomon we would be lost,” said Portee, Union County tailback.
“You know, we’ve had great regular seasons but it just seems like we couldn’t get the W. Ya know, I think a lot of that is driving, having an away game the first game,” said Coach Johns.
“We want more than one playoff win. We wanna go farther,” said Teehan.
“We haven’t been to the semi-state since 2008, and I’m ready to accomplish that,” said Portee.
Union County kicks off their season at home against Madisonville. Later in September, it’s a tough roadie against Caldwell County.
Late October, features a match up with a powerful Paducah Tilghman.
