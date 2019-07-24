Solarize Evansville hold 2nd meeting Tues. night

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a full house Tuesday night at Oaklyn Library. Solarize Evansville was holding its second of three meetings to help educate and get residents on the right track to solar energy.
Solarize Evansville is a partnership with Solarize Indiana, a statewide non-profit.
Since 2017 there have been 19 solar installations around Evansville.
“We want to see solar grow in the Evansville area and so by making this process easy people don’t have to go out and request bids and affordable because we’ve brought so many people to a single installer they’re able to give us a discounted price. It kind of takes away some of the barriers people have for going solar,” said Erin Lasher, team leader with Solarize Evansville.
The next meeting will be held Saturday, August 3 at McCullough Library from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
