SIAC Athlete of the Year nominees

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - School starts in two weeks, but before it does the Southern Indiana Athletic Conference holds its annual Celebration of Champions banquet.
The banquet honors the most outstanding male and female athletes from last season.
The 16 nominees are:
- Javen and Jaden McElroy from Bosse.
- Alex Hemenway and Jessica Nunge from Castle.
- Jalen Bowman and Kaleigh Lamberson from Central.
- Trey Whipple and Faith Ewing from Harrison.
- Tanner Schickel and Victoria Zigenfus from Mater Dei.
- Michael Lindauer and Addie Schnautz from Memorial.
- Seth Seniour and Katelyn Skinner from North.
- Gehrig Tenhumberg and Carmen Alford from Reitz.
These nominees were picked as the top male and female athletes from their school.
“I’m very humbled. Definitely means a lot. Shows that all the hard work and all things we did to get better paying off right now. We definitely have a lot of athletes and all my teammates are good, so it’s an honor to picked out of all those great athletes,” said Jalen Bowman, Central’s athlete of the year nominee.
“Makes me feel good to know that all my hard work was recognized through my high school career. Helps me realize as long as you work hard someone notices,” said Jaden McElroy, Bosse’s athlete of the year nominee.
“Lotta talent at Reitz right now so being chosen to represent Reitz is a true honor. Shows that my hard work and dedication was well worth it,” said Gehrig Tenhumberg, Reitz athlete of the year nominee.
The banquet will be Sunday, July 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Southern Indiana Career and Tech Center.
