Purple benches dedicated in Erica Owen’s honor

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Erica Owen is being remembered- as her family dedicates purple benches in her honor around Owensboro.
Her favorite color was purple, which is also the color for domestic violence awareness.
The sounds of a wind chime sprinkled through the Oasis courtyard as Erica’s family dedicated a purple bench in her honor.
“It is our hope that whenever people see a purple bench, they think of domestic violence awareness," Martina Billings, Erica’s aunt said.
The project started late last summer, as Billings decided to collect plastic caps from the community. Those caps were eventually turned into nine purple benches spread throughout the Owensboro.
“It’s sad that a tragedy brings people together the way that it does," Billings said. "But hopefully with the benches, from tragedy comes awareness.”
One of those benches landed at Oasis, an Owensboro shelter for women in domestic violent situations.
“We want people to not only see these benches and remember Erica, but to also and equally remember that domestic violence is an issue," Rece Owen, Erica’s father said. "And if they’re having problems in their lives, to be able to reach out to Oasis and other organizations in the community to get help.”
“With Erica, it impacted our community because she could be our sister, she could be our best friend," Suzanne Craig, board chair at Oasis, said. "And she was definitely very identifiable in terms of she’s somebody that you’d want to be friends with.”
As the chimes continue to ring, her family says they knew Erica was there cheering them on.
“It seems like when I think of her and I can sit there and there’s not even wind, it rings," Recesaid. "It’s like she’s letting me know that everything’s okay.”
Erica’s family plans to collect more caps and money to make nine more benches. Details on the donations will be made available soon.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.