NFF banquet auction

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There will be a silent auction to benefit the National Football Foundation’s annual scholar-athlete spring banquet.
The NFF banquet awards scholarships to graduating seniors who excel in football and in the classroom.
This auction will be just one of the fundraisers to support this program.
“The whole idea of this auction is to generate income for the scholarships that they’re gonna give to the graduating seniors from southern Indiana football teams in April. And they don’t have to play anymore football in college to get the scholarship. We’ve got great items. We’ve got trips to Vegas, we got colts tickets, pacers tickets, Louisville tickets, Indiana tickets,” said Dr. Mike Sandifar, auction coordinator.
Best One Tire will sponsor the auction which is August 3, at the Toyota Events Center at 4 p.m.
