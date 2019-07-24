Neighborhood Watch: man jumps off balcony in attempted get away; Ohio River boating arrest

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Two men are in jail on drug trafficking charges in Henderson.
Detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force arrested 38-year old Joshua Bridwell after a drug investigation. Authorities say they found a large amount of meth on him along with baggies and scales.
According to investigators, they then went to True Vine Inn where Bridwell was staying to search. Authorities say 32-year old Michael Yaw was there looking for Bridwell.
They say he jumped off a second story balcony after a struggle with officers, but was arrested a short time later.
Detectives say they found a defaced firearm and a bunch of meth there. Bridwell and Yaw are facing several charges including trafficking and possession.
An Evansville man is facing several charges after an incident that happened on the Ohio River.
Indiana Conservation officers say 24-year old Dean Smith threw a woman down in a boat and threatened to kill her on Friday.
Smith made his first court appearance for battery, criminal confinement and intimidation charges on Wednesday. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond and has been ordered to have no contact with the victim.
Evansville police responded to a burglary in progress on Tuesday in the 3000 block of Lowe Lane.
The homeowner told police he had left for the night to stay with his girlfriend. When police got there they found the back door entry through the garage was open and a side door had been kicked.
The homeowner said he had a bag of guns, but police only found the bag.
If you have any information on this, call EPD or the We-Tip Hotline.
