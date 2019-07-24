Lilly King wins silver in 4x100 team relay at World Championships

GWANGJU, South Korea (WFIE) – Reitz grad Lilly King has won another medal at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Indiana University sent the announcement in a news release.
King was a member of Team USA’s mixed 4x100 medley relay team that placed second with a time of 3:39.10.
The American team consisted of Ryan Murphy, King, Caeleb Dressel and Simone Manuel.
Australia won by just .02 seconds with a time of 3:39.08
King, a two-time gold medalist from the 2016 Rio Olympics, will also swim in the women’s 200m breaststroke, and most likely, the women’s 4x100m medley relay later this week.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.