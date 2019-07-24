Kentucky lawmakers pass pension-relief bill

Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a pension-relief bill and sent it to Gov. Matt Bevin.
July 24, 2019 at 11:18 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 11:18 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have given final approval to a pension-relief bill and sent it to Gov. Matt Bevin.

The Senate voted 27-11 Wednesday to pass the bill on the final day of a special session that began last Friday. A special legislative session costs taxpayers about $66,000 per day.

Bevin called lawmakers into session to take up his proposal to give relief to regional universities and quasi-governmental entities hit by massive increases in retirement costs. The agencies provide crucial safety-net services and include public health departments, community mental health centers and domestic violence shelters.

The measure headed to the Republican governor replaces a similar bill that Bevin vetoed in April after lawmakers had ended their regular session.

Opponents of the replacement bill warn that it's likely to draw a court challenge.

