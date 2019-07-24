Henderson Humane Society ‘in crisis mode’ with too many animals

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Humane Society is overrun with animals, and they say they are in crisis mode.
Officials say nearly 80 animals were surrendered over the last month.
In the past year, more than 1,000 animals have been brought in through animal control calls alone.
Right now, there are more than 200 animals in the shelter.
Humane Society officials have taken to social media to try to get the public out to the shelter to look at the animals.
Operations Manager Debbie Edwards says there are no open kennels, and they are overloaded with cats.
She says the shelter doesn’t have the money, room, or the staff to keep up with the animals.
“I would just encourage the public to come in and look," said Edwards. "Because if you see these sweet faces looking at you, and they just want to go home, it’s hard!”
Those social media posts are gaining some traction. Officials say they have had several adoption applications since posting.
