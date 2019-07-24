Group proposes former Henderson municipal golf course be converted to new youth baseball complex

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A project has been formally proposed for the former municipal golf course in Henderson. City and county leaders learned more following an afternoon study session Tuesday.
As we first reported, the city closed the course at Atkinson Park earlier this month and plans to open the new “Bridges” golf course Wednesday.
This project would be a public-private partnership which leans on both the city and county for support.
The former golf course has only been closed for a couple of weeks, but the group says its location is one of its most attractive features.
The last round of golf was played on the municipal course near Methodist Hospital on July 7.
“The location and proximity to Highway 41 north, the hotels, businesses there, it’s also basically in the same park as the older baseball fields as well,” Preston Herndon explained.
The project proposal was one of a few issues discussed in front of city and county leaders during a co-op study team session because it will take backing from both entities.
Initially, a mix of four baseball and softballs fields would be built there if the city will designate the land. The group would also rely on the city for money from the Hoge farm sale which is about $700,000.
However, golf courses are not flat so that’s where the county would come into play, helping with in-kind services like equipment for preliminary dirt work.
The Local governments could expect a $1.5 million investment.
“And we think from there that the sports authority, or driving group, would be empowered to go out and seek matching grant funds as well as private donors or investors to try to accomplish at least phase one of the project,” Herndon added.
Herndon says bringing the current youth PCMA complex off of Second Street near North Middle school up to speed to make it a quality facility would cost more than relocating and building a new complex.
“The fencing is in pretty bad shape, the netting, the concessions stands, the layout of the facility itself is antiquated and outdated, they’ve had water drainage problems through the years,” Herndon recalled.
The idea is to eventually move PCMA games to the new location as well as use it for a tourism tool.
As a reminder, there is no commitment so far.
In fact, one of the city commissioners suggested putting the issue on a future agenda to see if other people have suggestions on how to move forward with the former golf course.
