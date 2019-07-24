Evansville man accused of threatening to kill woman while boating on Ohio River

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is facing charges after an incident on a boat last week.
Indiana Conservation Officers say the incident happened Friday while 24-year-old Dean Smith was boating on the Ohio River near the River Front Plaza, and a verbal argument took place with a passenger.
According to witnesses, the argument became physical when Smith picked up a female and threw her down in the boat, forced her head over the boat toward the water and threatened to kill her.
Smith and the female were eventually separated by other boaters. The female complained of arm pain, but did not seek medical attention at the time. Authorities were told about the incident around 5 p.m. on July 19.
Smith has since been arrested on charges of criminal confinement and battery with bodily injury.
The investigation is still ongoing.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.