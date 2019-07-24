‘Evansville is likely to get on the barbecue map’ with inaugural BBQ festival

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau announced the inaugural Evansville BBQ Festival.
The first annual barbecue festival is slated for later in August and officials are excited to bring local barbecue to an international stage.
The festival is a sanctioned Kansas City Barbecue Society event, which means the contest winner will get a chance to advance to national competitions.
Convention and Visitors Bureau executive director Joe Taylor says 20 to 25 teams will participate.
“Evansville is likely to get on the barbecue map as a result of this festival," said Taylor. "We only hope it will grow and get bigger and continue for years to come.”
Taylor says the festival will incorporate some aspects of the Hydrofest which will not return in 2019, but he wants to think of this as its own entity.
Taylor says success won’t be measured by numbers, but smiles instead.
“If I look out across the parking lot and people are having a good time and it’s busy, I’ll say that’s success and that’s a good thing," Taylor said.
The festival will be on the corner of Fifth Street and Walnut Street Friday August 16 and Saturday August 17.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.